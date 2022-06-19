As we reported yesterday, the debut Pixar’s Lightyear has indeed failed to dethrone Jurassic World: Dominion, despite nearly a 60 percent drop for the dinosaur movie in its second week. That 60 percent drop sounds more dramatic than it is, though, with Dominion having opened pretty big last week. It has already made nearly $250 million, with 58 of those millions coming from this past weekend. As for Lightyear, it went to $51 million (but not beyond), making this a somewhat disappointing return to theaters for the once-unstoppable animation studio, which had its last few movies put straight on Disney+.

After Lightyear is Top Gun: Maverick, which fell to third with $44 million (sitting at $466 million total). That’s a full $40 million higher than Doctor Strange: In The Multiverse Of Madness, which only made $4 million (sitting at $405 million), and the last movie to even break $1 million is fifth place’s The Bob’s Burgers Movie (at $29 million after four weeks). Because of that, there’s not really anything else interesting going on in the box office charts, save for Everything Everywhere All At Once still hanging on despite now being available to rent on digital platforms (it’s been on the charts for 13 weeks now and has $64 million to show for it). Jim Archer’s Brian And Charles also surprisingly made it into the top 10 with only $198,000, which—no offense to Jim Archer—says more about every other movie on the charts than it does about Brian And Charles.

The full top 10 list is below, courtesy of Box Office Mojo, featuring movies that there’s nothing to say about like Downton Abbey: A New Era and Sonic The Hedgehog 2.

