Trying to cover Twin Peaks’ theme song seems like a losing battle. Angelo Badalamenti’s “Falling” is a beautiful track—as haunting, melancholy, and singular as the show itself. Aside from, say, turning the song into an ominous version of “The Loco-motion,” there really isn’t much that can be done to the theme to turn it into something new without it losing its identity in the process.



Or so we thought until hearing Sarah Lipstate (AKA Noveller) playing a solo electric guitar cover that absolutely nails it.



The video sees Lipstate sitting in (an honestly pretty cozy-looking take on) Twin Peaks’ red room while performing an arrangement by Arrigo Martelli on a Jazzmaster. The guitar’s tone and Lipstate’s playing are perfect, capturing the eerie beauty of the song while making it something different enough that it’s exceptional. It’s really great and suitably meditative—until the last few seconds of the video see Lipstate turn into a strobe-lit, white-eyed doppelgänger who shrieks at the camera, of course.



Over on her Facebook page, Lipstate (who we should mention collaborated with Iggy Pop on 2019's Free and plays guitar in his current band when not performing as Noveller) shared a few more details about the cover. Apart from taking a lot of photos of Snoqualmie, Washington landmarks related to the show, Lipstate visited a Black Lodge set “created by Twin Peaks superfan Jason Mattson,” whose recreation of the space is so good that part of his work was used in shooting The Return.

“To sit in Agent Dale Cooper’s chair and perform this song was beyond the beyond,” Lipstate writes, hopefully not hinting that some part of herself will remain in that space forever, curdling with evil.



Check out Lipstate’s cover and more of her music over at Bandcamp.



