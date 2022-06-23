How many jokes can you make about an alien’s butthole? A lot if you’re Justin Roiland. In fact, it seems you can fill several seasons of two TV shows about alien buttholes. To that end, Hulu’s Solar Opposites is returning for its third season this July, and the streamer has the trailer to prove it.

Solar Opposites Season 3 | Official Trailer | Hulu

Solar Opposites is not Rick And Morty, even if the similar blend of improv-looseness and quantum theory makes them seem like the same show. Oh, also, the fact that they look the same makes it feel like they’re the same show. But they’re not! This one is about a family of aliens from Schlorp, not a little boy and his abusive grandfather.

The series stars Roiland, Sean Giambrone, and Thomas Middleditch as a family of aliens who are split on whether Earth is a good or bad thing. They do things that help the planet, like sending drunk bros to another world, and things that benefit themselves like “crepes and rimmings”—even though they’re no longer a treat. Here’s a good thing for fans: This season won’t be the show’s last. Last summer, Hulu picked up the show for a fourth season.

Hulu is more than happy to stay in the Roiland business, even if it puts them in the Middleditch business. In 2021, Middleditch was accused of sexual harassment by several women he met at the L.A. goth club Cloak & Dagger. The club closed due to the misconduct claims, and neither Middleditch nor Hulu ever commented on the allegations.

The A.V. Club was mixed-to-positive in our write-up of the show’s second season. “Solar Opposites’ second season is a heaping helping of everything from the first season but spread even thicker; whether or not the increasingly snide perspective its characters share will get even harsher in season three is a question even the denizens of the Wall can’t foresee.”

The whacky hi-jinx of Solar Opposites return to Hulu on July 13.