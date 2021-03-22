Thomas Middleditch Photo : Allen Berezovsky ( Getty Images )

Silicon Valley actor Thomas Middleditch has been accused of sexual misconduct at exclusive (and defunct) Hollywood goth club Cloak & Dagger. On Sunday, t he Los Angeles Times reported on the allegations that led to Cloak & Dagger shutting down, with multiple women— including staff—detailing abuse and assault at the hands of Cloak & Dagger members and guests, reports of which were repeatedly ignored or downplayed by co-founders Adam Bravin and Michael Patterson .

Former Cloak & Dagger member Hannah Harding detailed an alarming experience with Middleditch that occurred on October 22, 2019, saying he approached her on the dance floor. According to Harding, he made “lewd sexual overtures” toward her and her girlfriend. Despite turning him down, he took his actions further, groping her in front of her friends and Cloak & Dagger’s operations manager, Kate Morgan. Morgan said to The Times that she asked Bravin and Patterson to kick Middleditch out and ban him from the club, but they dismissed her concerns. After the incident, Harding received Instagram DMs from Middleditch, which were viewed by The Times, saying, “Hannah I had no idea my actions were that weird for you … I know you probably want to just put me on blast as a monster … I don’t expect you to want to be my friend or anything … I am so ashamed I made you uncomfortable.”

This isn’t the only alleged instance of misconduct by Middleditch at Cloak & Dagger . Harding told The Times that she saw him grope another woman without consent , but the club’s owners failed once again to act . Bravin reached out to her shortly after, but did not apologize for not taking her concerns seriously. Instead, he called her “to make sure and get a second opinion because he didn’t trust [her] story in the first place.” According to The Times, a representative for Middleditch declined a request for comment.