It feels like the only time anyone talks about Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan’s Solar Opposites is when it gets another season . One presumes that someone (probably lots of someones) loves this show—at least enough for Hulu to green-light a fourth season before the third has even aired. Back in 2020, Variety reported that the show’s first season was Hulu’s “most-watched title.” The Roiland brand is very strong these days, indeed, but there’s not a ton of chatter about this show about pop-culture-obsessed space aliens.

Not much has changed since the last pick- up . All the leads, including Justin Roiland, Sean Giambrone, Mary Mack, and, yes, Thomas Middleditch, are returning for the fourth go around the sun. So it feels like a good time to address the Middleditch problem, which is probably what keeps people from talking about this show recently . Back in March, the L.A. Times reported numerous members of a now-defunct Hollywood goth club accused the Silicon Valley star of sexual misconduct.

At the time of their reporting, the only comment made by Middleditch came from a private Instagram DMs with one of his accusers. They read, “Hannah I had no idea my actions were that weird for you … I know you probably want to just put me on blast as a monster … I don’t expect you to want to be my friend or anything … I am so ashamed I made you uncomfortable.”

Anyway, this probably explains why Hulu has been a little more hush-hush on the Solar Opposite news, especially as Roiland’s mega-popular show Rick And Morty begins its fifth season on Adult Swim. For those unfamiliar with the show, here’s the synopsis:

Solar Opposites centers around a team of four aliens who escape their exploding home world only to crash land into a move-in ready home in suburban America. They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Justin Roiland) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love humans and all their TV, junk food and fun stuff. Their mission: protect the Pupa, a living super computer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them and terraform the Earth.

The show’s third season will hit Earth in 2022—though no official release date has yet been released.