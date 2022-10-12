Apple TV+ cordially invites you to return to the sweltering heat, creaking houseboat, and simmering Justin Theroux of The Mosquito Coast. Returning for its second season, Apple’s own Ozark is moving from Mexico to Guatemala as Allie Fox tries to figure out the best way to endanger his family while also coming out ahead.



The new trailer for season two gives us all the tense, sweaty plotting one can ask for while trapped on a boat traveling through the Guatemalan jungle. Loosely based on Justin Theroux’s uncle Paul’s bestseller, Mosquito Coast aims for thrills, bringing stars Melissa George, Logan Polish, and Gabriel Bateman aboard to help ratchet up the tension.

The Mosquito Coast — Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV+

Here’s the synopsis:

Based on Paul Theroux’s best-selling novel, The Mosquito Coast follows the dangerous journey of Allie Fox, a brilliant inventor and stubborn idealist, who uproots his family on a dangerous quest to find refuge from the U.S. government, cartels, and hitmen. In season two, after barely escaping Mexico with their lives, the Foxes venture deep into the Guatemalan jungle to meet up with an old friend and her community of refugees. This new refuge creates trouble for the Foxes though when they become entangled in a conflict between a local drug lord and his family. At odds about whether to settle down or keep moving, Allie and Margot pursue different paths to secure their family’s future. The outcome of which will either unite the family or tear it apart forever.

We weren’t huge fans of the first season of The Mosquito Coast. Last year, The A.V. Club’s Saloni Gajjar reviewed season one, “Much like its apathetic protagonist Allie Fox (Justin Theroux), Apple TV+ drama The Mosquito Coast is often vain because it doesn’t have the substance to back up its prestige. The thriller is beautifully shot and performed, but in terms of meaningful content or stories, it rings hollow.”

The 10-episode second season of Mosquito Coast hits to Apple TV+ on November 4, with new episodes premiering weekly.