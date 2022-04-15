Seemingly every day of 2021, there was a new announcement of who’d just been cast in Knives Out 2. It was a pretty eclectic mix too, with Kathryn Hahn, Dave Bautista, Janelle Monáe, Edward Norton, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Madelyn Cline, and Jessica Henwick all joining the film . But out of all of those random famou s people, someone didn’t make the cut : Kaley Cuoco.

Cuoco, who currently stars in HBO’s hit series The Flight Attendant, tells Glamour in a new interview that she was fully convinced Kate Hudson’s role would go to her instead.

“I was convinced [the part was mine]. Kate Hudson ended up getting it. But I was so convinced that my bags were packed for Greece,” she says. “ And then I didn’t get it. I was so devastated. And I’m not [normally] devastated over roles. I had done chemistry reads, I had done Zooms. And I didn’t get it. I cried and I cried all night long.”

However, sh e admits that she got a call about Meet Cute, the upcoming rom-com she stars in alongside Pete Davidson, the next day.

“They were like, ‘We have an interesting script.’ And I said, ‘I don’t want to read anything. I suck. No one wants me.’ They said, ‘You’ve got to read this.’ And Pete was already attached, and I’m like, ‘Okay, I’ll read it,’” she recalls. “And when I did, I said, ‘This is the most magical little script.’ And I would’ve never gotten it if I [got] Knives. It just shows you that you’re where you’re supposed to be.”

When asked if she ever heard feedback on why the role didn’t go to her, Cuoco says no, but taking a page from Andrew Garfield’s school of acting, does her best at convincing interviewer Jessica Radloff that she “couldn’t be happier with how things turned out” and says she’ll maybe “audition for the third one.”