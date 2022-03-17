HBO’s penchant for trotting out stealth inaugural seasons in hopes of getting new shows in that coveted “Best Limited Series” space may have helped for Big Little Lies, but it won’t work forever. Let it be known, The Flight Attendant is no longer the limited series it was when the show premiered in 2020.



The network double- dipped on that front, running Mare Of Easttown as a limited series, and announced a second season of The Flight Attendant, making it eligible for main categories. The Flight Attendant picked up five nominations in main series categories at the 2021 Emmys.



Now, the show prepares for take-off on season two, and it’s got a new trailer to prove it.

Here’s the season two logline from HBO:

Cassie Bowden (Cuoco) is living her best sober life in Los Angeles while moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time. But when an overseas assignment leads her to inadvertently witness a murder, she becomes entangled in another international intrigue. The season filmed in Los Angeles, Berlin and Reykjavik.

Cuoco isn’t the only one returning. Joining her is a second Kaley Cuoco, Zosia Mamet, Griffin Matthews, Deniz Akdeniz, and Rosie Perez. Additionally, many reoccurring guest stars were able to get a ticket on this flight, including Alanna Ubach, Cheryl Hines, Jessie Ennis, Mae Martin, Margaret Cho, Santiago Cabrera, Sharon Stone, and Shohreh Aghdashloo.

We gave the series a mostly positive review of the show in 2020. As our former TV editor Danette Chavez wrote:

With such a lead performance, The Flight Attendant is always more invested in Cassie’s reactions to her predicaments than in establishing a truly engrossing mystery. At its core The Flight Attendant is a standard whodunnit, one embellished by a crackling cast and snappy dialogue (Mamet in particular has a way of letting a stinging observation trail off that leaves judgment hanging in the air).

We’ll see if more Cuoco will make for an improvement.

The Flight Attendant returns on April 21 on HBO Max.