Andrew Garfield just won a Golden Globe for Tick, Tick…Boom, but his best performance from the past year was as “Guy who is definitely not in Spider-Man: No Way Home.” He pulled out all his dramatic chops to try to convince anyone who dared to ask about the Marvel movie that there was no way (heh) he’d be back in the Spidey suit.



In a new interview with The Wrap, Garfield likens the experience to a big round of the social deduction game Werewolf. “I placed myself in that position of, Well, what would I want to know?,” he said. “ Would I want to be toyed with? Would I want to be lied to? Would I want to be kept on my toes guessing? Would I want to discover it when I went to the theater? Would I want to be guessing, guessing, guessing?”

T o appease fans and not spoil the experience of seeing the three Spider-Men onscreen, Garfield said he realized it’d be best if he tried his best to keep it a surprise. “I would want the actor to do an incredibly good job at convincing me he wasn’t in it. And then I would want to lose my mind in the theater when my instinct was proven right. That’s what I would want.”



Those playing along with Garfield should’ve picked up on a hint he dropped during a May 2021 appearance on the podcast Happy Sad Confused. Speaking with host Josh Horowitz, Garfield used the same parlor game analogy: “I’m like ‘I’m not the werewolf! I promise you I am not the werewolf!’ and everyone’s like ‘You’re the werewolf! You’re the fucking werewolf! Look at him.” C’mon, everyone knows the werewolf is the one who has to do the most convincing that they aren’t.

Garfield’s extensive attempt at silencing rumors about his return as Spider-Man didn’t work very well, since im ages from the set leaked before the movie hit theaters. But we’ll give him points for keeping up the facade for so long.