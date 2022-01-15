It’s gotta be exhausting to be The Game. You go to all the trouble to write a song, craft a beat, perform a verse, etc., and then your new artistic effort, on the whim of a mer curial collaborator , instantly becomes “That one song where Kanye West raps about beating Pete Davidson’s ass.”

Which is to say: The Game and Ye dropped a new track online last night , “Eazy,” the latest in a long series of collaborations between the two performers, albeit only the first in which Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson is formally namechecked. That’s part of an extended verse from West, who addresses his divorce from Kim Kardashian West in that “self-aware, but not self-aware enough” style that used to seem charming, and now just tends to make us tired.

The Davidson line comes right at the end, as Ye raps “God saved me from that crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.” (Background vocals then interject with a mocking “Who?”—as though we don’t all know The King Of Staten Island.)

Davidson has been reportedly dating Kardashian for a few months now, the latest in a long string of high-profile romances for the comedian. Kardashian West filed for divorce from West in February of 2021; the pair share joint custody of their four children (also extensively discussed in “Eazy,” as it happens.)

“Eazy” is, outside its installment as Episode 1,042 of The Kanye West Soap Opera, a pretty low-key track that mostly works to support the verses from The Game and Ye. The Game’s verse goes faster and harder, dropping lines about “bullet wounds drenched in Hennessy and tea spoons of Robi tussin.” Ye, meanwhile, trots out what might be the most annoyingly apt Kanye line ever (even moreso than the bit about beating up his ex’s new beau): “No more counselin’, I don’t negotiate with therapists.”

Ye (he switched over to the formal stage name last year) has just been announced as the Sunday night headliner for this year’s Coachella. His last album, Donda, came out last year to mixed reviews, and criticism of its implicit endorsement of collaborators like accused rapist Brian “Marilyn Manson” Warner.

