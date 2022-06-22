What do a grey-skinned God Butcher in Thor: Love And Thunder and a surly redhead on a skateboard in Stranger Things have in common? Apparently, loving British singer Kate Bush.

In a recent interview with Total Film, Thor: Love and Thunder star Christian Bale reveals his villainous character, Gorr the God Butcher, almost had a scene set to Bush’s music—but he says that the sequence didn’t make the final cut.

According to Bale, director Taika Waititi had envisioned a dance break for Gorr, which was something the duo worked on together before ultimately nixing it.

“Taika and I wanted to do a whole dance, which we didn’t get to do, but we had all this sort of Kate Bush stuff that we worked at,” Bale tells the outlet. “I think he just realiz ed he was never going to be allowed to put that in the final film.”

Earlier this month, “Running Up That Hill” saw an astronomical rise back to the top of the charts after being prominently featured in the first installment of the fourth season of Stranger Things. Without spoiling too much, Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) relies on the song as a sort of sonic totem that saves her from peril when she needs it the most.

Although Gorr’s own Max Mayfield moment may not have made it into the film, Bale says he also used other music to get himself into the mindset of his character.

“I would say that the most common thing I was staring at [while preparing for the role] was the Aphex Twin video of ‘Come to Daddy’,” he says. “But I don’t even know if that will be in the final film.”

Thor: Love And Thunder also stars Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, and Tessa Thompson. The film will premiere in theaters on July 8.