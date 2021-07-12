Taika Waititi calls Thor: Love And Thunder his "craziest" film yet

Taika Waititi Photo : Caroline McCredie ( Getty Images )

Oscar-winning director Taika Waititi promises that Thor: Love And Thunder—the franchise’s fourth installment— will be the “craziest” film he’s ever done. In fact, he says it’s so over-the-top that it may just be the last project he ever does... This is coming from the man who made a film about a child with Hitler as an imaginary friend.

“Well, just between (me and) you and the readers, I’ve done some crazy shi t in my life. I’ve lived, like, 10 lifetimes. But it’s the craziest film I’ve ever done. If you wrote down all the elements of this film, it shouldn’t make sense. It’s almost like it shouldn’t be made,” Waititi tells Empire. “If you walked into a room and said, ‘I want this and this and this.’ Who’s in it? These people. What are you going to call it? Love And Thunder. I mean, you’d never work again. Maybe I won’t after this.”

Last year, Waititi, Tessa Thompson, and Mark Ruffalo teased the off-the-wall nature of Love And Thunder, telling viewers in an Instagram Live that the film will be “over-the-top” in “the very best way.” In fact, they said t hat it will make Ragnarok seem like “a really run-of-the-mill, really safe film.” While Ragnarok has its own distinct flair within the MCU, the director says Love And Thunder will be even more different.

“It’s crazier,” Waititi reiterates to Empire. “ I’ll tell you what’s different. There’ll be far more emotion in this film. And a lot more love. And a lot more thunder. And a lot more Thor, if you’ve seen the photos.”

Chris Hemsworth returns as the bigger than ever Thor. Thor: Love And Thunder features Thompson, Jeff Goldblum, and Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, with cameos from Russell Crowe, Matt Damon, Sam Neill and Luke Hemsworth. Christian Bale takes on the role as the torture-heavy villain, Gorr the God Butcher, and Guardians Of The Galaxy stars Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, and Karen Gillan will also makes appearances in Love And Thunder.

Thor: Love And Thunder is slated for a May 6, 2022 release.