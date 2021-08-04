Reminding us all that there’s no “limited series” whose limits can’t be transcended with sufficient critical and fiscal motivation, Kate Winslet has acknowledged that she’s heard some “very cool ideas” about how her HBO detective series Mare Of Easttown could continue for a second season. Talking to Entertainment Weekly, Winslet described the emotional journey of potentially continuing Mare, from “Holy hell, we can never do that again” to “We will see what happens.”

Advertisement

Specifically, those “very cool ideas” have come courtesy of series creator Brad Ingelsby, who’s presumably been under at least a bit of pressure from HBO to figure out a way to extend the “ show of the early summer” for another potential season. Murder plots are a dime a dozen on TV , of course, but Mare’s appeal extended far beyond the nuts and bolts of missing girls and grisly killings, from its laser focus on the culture of Ingelsby’s native small-town Pennsylvania, to its meditations on parental grief, to Winslet’s portrayal of Mare herself, guarded and sharp and just barely coping with it all. Winslet herself is still expressing her uncertainty about being able to dip back into the role, telling EW, “ Can I go through it again? It did cost me a lot emotionally to be her, and I have to figure out if I can summon it all up again and do it again.”

Which, again: HBO would obviously like the answer to that question to be yes, given that Mare was one of the few shows that actually managed to carve out some sort of monoculture moment as 2021 has rolled along. Meanwhile, we’ll just have to speculate about what those “very cool ideas” might be. Maybe Mare dives deep into the Easttown DIY music scene, joining Androgynous? Maybe we finally meet the enigmatic Mare Of Westtown. (Note: This character does not, as yet, exist.) Or could we get really “very cool, ” and push this premise to its breaking point? We’re just saying, Mare Of Spacetown would make for a hell of a second-season pivot.

[via IndieWire]