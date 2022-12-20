A year and a half after the conclusion of the acclaimed HBO limited series, Mare Of Easttown, folks are still harping on the possibility of a second season. Mare Sheehan herself—Kate Winslet—says the future of the series still remains up in the air.

“I just don’t know what we’ll do,” Winslet says in a new interview with Josh Horowitz of the Happy Sad Confused podcast. “All I can say is no decision has been made. Honestly, it really hasn’t.”

Both Winslet and Mare Of Easttown’s creator Brad Ingelsby have teased ideas for a second season of the Emmy-winning series, but it seems as if nothing’s taken on a true form yet.

“It’s a tricky one, being honest about… Oh god, here we go. This is going to get quoted and re-quoted,” Winslet explains. “How would that evolve? Those are questions none of us can answer right now. How would it evolve? It was all so good and it was way more successful and prominent as a piece of television than I think any of us could have anticipated or hoped for, and we all feel enormously proud of what we were able to do. I feel so proud of all of the actors.”

The first installment of Mare Of Easttown was a huge win for HBO’s programming. In addition to its popularity, season one received 16 Emmy nominations, with wins for stars Winslet, Evan Peters, and Julianne Nicholson.

“My god, it was really tough. So the question is, do you quit while you’re ahead?” Winslet says. “Do you hold your head high and say, ‘Look at what we did, I’m so proud of that’ and just walk away? Or do we go for it again?”

Additionally, Winslet knows the difficulties of playing a character like Mare. It’d only get more rigorous going into a second season, considering the amount of trauma the detective went through in season one.

“It was a lot for me to play that character,” Winslet says. “I’m not going to lie. Coming out the other side was frighteningly hard. It made me realize, ‘Oh my god, if I go to work now, it really hurts,’ and I have to look after myself. I have a family. I can’t just do that.”

“Obviously, we all go together. It’s not a case of being away for months and months and months on end or anything, but a lot goes into it,” Winslet continues. “ I can’t just go, ‘Oh yes, let’s just do it again.‘ It’s a colossal, colossal commitment and did really take a huge amount out of me. And I know it would do that again, it would have to, if I was going to give people what they want and ultimately deserve, to see out of Mare Sheehan. You never know.”

In the meantime, Winslet is currently working on another limited series for HBO, as she’s set to star in the adaptation of Hernan Diaz’s novel Trust.