Watch out Emmy Awards 2022 —Kate Winslet is coming for that Best Actress in A Limited Series win once again. After winning in category for her role in HBO’s Mare Of Easttown last year, the acclaimed actor is teaming back up with the company to star in a limited series based on Hernan Diaz’s novel Trust, reports Variety.

Not much is known about the project , with the series on the hunt for a writer to create a screenplay adaption . However, w e do know that Winslet will be an executive producer for the series, along with the book’s author Hernan Diaz.

While that may not seem like much, Variety also provided a brief synopsis :

When a wealthy financier reads a novel based on his own life and is dissatisfied by his and his wife’s portrayal, he asks a secretary to ghostwrite his memoir and set the record straight. She, however, grows uncomfortably aware that he is rewriting history—and his wife’s place in it.

The novel’s page on publisher Penguin Random House’s website gives us just a bit more insight, with a lot of emphasis on capitalism and greed— which makes sense for a book about a Wall Street guy hating the way he’s perceived. Looks like we’ll also see some pre-Great Depression opulence in the series, as Trust begins its story in the 1920s before jumping throughout the rest of the 20th century.

Before Trust, Diaz’s first novel In The Distance was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in 2018, as well as a finalist for the PEN/Faulkner Award. It was included in author Patty Yumi Cottrell’s 10 favorite books of the decade for The A.V. Club with her writing, “Upon finishing it, one realizes the immensity of Hernan Diaz’s accomplishment.”

Before Winslet steps out in Trust, she’s first making a stop at Pandora in the highly anticipated sequel Avatar: The Way Of Water. The splashy film is slated for release on December 16.