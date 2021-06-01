Kate Winslet as Mare Photo : Michele K. Short/HBO

Mare Of Easttown became a massive hit for HBO, perhaps because its storyline felt reminiscent of the network’s previous favorites; it has the custody drama and mystery of Big Little Lies, and a messy protagonist at the center of the investigation like Sharp Objects. And by having Mare’s daughter’s band cover Mannequin Pussy on the show , it invited plenty of indie enthusiasts to watch and find something to bond with their moms over on the weekends. But alas, we now know who Erin’s killer is and the limited series is over—or is it?



In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, showrunner Brad Ingelsby mentions we might get to see more of Kate Winslet vaping and saying “wudder.” When asked about the possibility of continuing the show, Inglesby says, “It was written as a limited, and it ends — there’s no more mystery to be solved. Kate [Winslet] and I, if we could crack a story that we were really proud of and felt like it was a deserving second chapter in Mare’s journey, then maybe.” But he adds that he doesn’t know what that would look like—though he’s cautiously optimistic there could eventually be a story good enough to revive Mare Of Easttown. “If there was a world in which we were convinced, this is a continuation of the story that honors the first chapter and does things an audience will appreciate, then maybe. But as of right now, I have no idea what that could be.”

The mystery’s over, but we certainly wouldn’t mind the show pulling a Twin Peaks and keeping the story going. There’s plenty we’re still curious about, like how Siobhan will adjust to her new life in California (by the way, rude of her parents to have her drive across the country and not help her move into her dorm!). And while Mare seems to be finally healing after dealing with the immense grief of her son’s death, we’d like to know if she becomes well-adjusted, and if writer guy Richard ever returns to Delco. And, of course, we need to know what happens to the sort-of surprising killer. So hey, Mare Of Easttown pulling a Twin Peaks (sans weird stuff) wouldn’t be the worst thing. We need to fill our Sundays with something.