Keanu Reeves has two iconic action movie roles under his belt: John Wick in the eponymous series, and Neo in The Matrix films. While both are incredible fighters, their journeys are quite different. John Wick is a legendary assassin who gets back in the game on a quest for revenge, while Neo is the savior of humanity, who sacrifices himself to free humanity.

Reeves joined The Matrix Resurrections co-stars Carrie-Ann Moss and Priyanka Chopra on Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith and Jayden and Willow Smith to discuss the new film and the legacy of the original series. A fan wrote in to ask if Reeves would rather be Neo or John Wick in real life.

“Lots of ways to go at that,” Reeves admitted. Ultimately, he chose Neo. “And I don’t think John Wick would mind. I think he’d understand. But I think to be able to be with Trinity and have that life with them together and see what would happen–I think John Wick would be like ‘I got your back.’”

The cast also reminisced about the original films. Jada, who joined the series for the second film, The Matrix Reloaded, confessed that she wasn’t prepared for the fan reaction.

“I remember at Cannes, we were on the red carpet. Larry Fishburne was like, ‘Jada, are you ready for this red carpet?’ I was like, ‘What do you mean, am I ready for this red carpet? Red carpet is a red carpet.’ He’s like, ‘There’s gonna be lots of cameras, there’s gonna be lotsa people,’” she said. “ People screaming all over the place. And it was pandemonium. And I had… a straight panic attack.”

She remembered that fans jumped on their cars, and that once they were all barricaded in a store in Japan until it was safe.

Jada’s daughter Willow confessed that she revisited the movies during the pandemic and had a different reaction than she did as a kid. “Over the pandemic, I watched the first Matrix again and I was just boo-hoo crying. Like [The] Notebook boo-hoo crying. Because I was like, this is so real. It hit me different at [an] older age.”