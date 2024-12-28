It's Ken Jeong's turn to tease us with this damn Community movie script Yes, Jeong loves the script. Yes, he's excited to film the movie. No, he has no conceivable clue when that might happen.

We have this theory that there’s a Google doc somewhere with the names of all the Community cast members on it, listing whose turn it is to step up next and remind people that, damn it, they really are making that movie they’ve been promising for—hold on a second while we look this up—holy shit, nine entire years. Now, Ken Jeong has apparently moved to the top of the rota, telling TV Insider this week that he has seen the fabled Community movie script, the fabled Community movie script “made me emotional, and just brought me right back,” and no, he has no goddamn clue when they’re actually going to film it.

This is, as followers of this topic will know, pretty much the line that every cast member of the series has laid out over the last few years: Dan Harmon has a script, everybody who made the show loves it, everybody who made the show is ridiculously busy, but they’ll certainly film the thing at some point when the stars all align. For his part, Jeong—who was talking up a recent starring role in an episode of Fox’s anthology crime series Accused—said that, “There is a script, there is a plan. We just don’t know when. Once that’s agreed upon, it’ll be magical and real emotional. I think being on set experiencing that again [will be] so gratifying. Words can’t even express.”

For all our joking, we do, down in the pits of our sad, angry little hearts, believe the Community movie will happen someday: Despite their busy schedules, every major cast member (who isn’t widely and publicly hated by every other major cast member) has said they’ll come back, and fan enthusiasm is still running pretty high. At the very least, we imagine the cast would like to stop getting these questions every two months, if for no other reason than so they can finally shut the “Remind people we’re going to make a Community movie” chore wheel down at last.