Kevin Bacon, despite the promise of delicious pork meat implied by his last name, is a great friend to animals. He’s demonstrated this in the past with clips showing him hanging out and playing ukulele for his alpaca, taking a walk with his pony, “Little Ricky,” and, as we covered last year, more broadly supporting environmental preservation by singing Joni Mitchell in a tree.



Now he’s returned to show that he continues to look out for the animals by giving a few happy goats the entertainment they crave: An acoustic Beyoncé cover.



In a video tweeted out on Sunday afternoon, Bacon is seen sitting on top of a goat playhouse with an acoustic guitar, performing an intimate set for a trio of bovid admirers. He plays a cover of “Heated” from Beyoncé’s Renaissance, knowing that there’s nothing a goat can relate to more than songs whose lyrics include “eat it, eat it, eat it, eat it, eat it” and references to “flip-flop, flippy, flip-floppin’-ass bitch”—two lines that obviously describe munching on aluminum cans and having low-hanging ears. In appreciation of his music, one particularly interested goat rubs its mug against the guitar’s strings.

While this single video is good enough on its own, it’s only the latest in a series of clips that Bacon’s dubbed “Goat Songs.” This low-key summer festival has included, to date, Bacon making a popcorn necklace to treat one of his goats to dinner and a Harry Styles cover, playing a Glass Animals track in a barn, and recruiting his wife Kyra Sedgwick and daughter Sosie Bacon to join in on a Taylor Swift cover and an Olivia Rodrigo performance directed at a goat’s butt.

And hey, even if you don’t care for Bacon’s taste in pop covers, there’s always this video of him beatboxing with an alpaca.

