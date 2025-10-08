Kevin Costner clashed physically with Wes Bentley on Yellowstone set

For years, we read about Kevin Costner’s various squabbles with Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan in the press. In a new report, however, The Hollywood Reporter suggests that at least one of Costner’s skirmishes while filming the Western juggernaut went down between him and a co-star—and he used more than his words. The incident allegedly occurred while the star was filming a dinner table scene with Wes Bentley (Jamie) and Kelly Reilly (Beth). Costner, who also served as executive producer on the Paramount series, reportedly pushed Bentley to ignore Sheridan’s script and instead play the moment how he wanted it. Bentley refused, according to the outlet, telling the star he had “signed up for a Taylor Sheridan show, not a Kevin Costner production.”

“Kevin didn’t like that, and he lunged at him,” said a source who was present during the incident. “No fists were thrown, but they were in each other’s faces, pushing and shoving and just getting hot until they had to be separated.” Reilly was reduced to tears, according to a witness, and production briefly shut down.

This was the “tipping point” that would eventually lead to Costner’s highly-publicized exit from the show midway through its languorous fifth and final season, THR suggests. “The incident with Wes was the line in the sand. Everything was different after that,” a different source who was also present during the scuffle shared. “Everyone loved Wes and so that really made Taylor upset. Kevin and Taylor butted heads from there on out. It got very awkward.” A spokesperson for Bentley also confirmed to the outlet that the incident had occurred. In a statement, they called it a “work related argument during an emotional and physically tough scene,” which was “discussed and resolved.”

While the near-fight is perhaps the biggest revelation, THR‘s report really gets into the weeds of the Costner-Sheridan feud, including the following anecdote from an unnamed but “well-placed” source: “Costner had a hard time finding horses and cows to rent during his Horizon shoot in Utah. The rumor on the set was that most of the livestock had already been rented… by Taylor Sheridan.” There’s also an interesting tidbit about Costner’s reportedly failed attempt to secure funding for his Horizon franchise from the Saudi government. You can check out the full write-up at The Hollywood Reporter.