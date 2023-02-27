Wes Bentley pays no mind to the Yellowstone cancellation rumors

When it comes to the rumors surrounding the end of Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone, lead actor Wes Bentley is choosing not to worry about something he’s not getting paid to worry about.

“The news that’s come out recently about the show is, you know, it’s above my pay grade. Different people making decisions,” Bentley tells Entertainment Weekly at SCAD TVFest. “I know that they’re still working on… working things out with everyone, to make sure we shoot. And I’m confident we will. We always have before. I think it’s probably a bit of drama over nothing.”

Much of the rumors concerning Yellowstone’s end hinge on lead Kevin Costner’s waning commitment to the Western family drama. Earlier this month, Deadline published a piece detailing the problems with Costner’s time commitment to the show, which is reportedly causing morale issues amongst the rest of the cast and crew. Since then, both Paramount and Costner’s lawyer have denied any gripes against the actor or his departure from Yellowstone.

“Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that’s the case for a long time to come,” a Paramount Network representative vaguely told EW.

In the meantime, all Bentley cares about is returning to the Dutton family, with a particular interest in the relationship between his character Jamie and Beth (played by Kelly Reilly).

“We’ve got something coming. We’re both threatening each other now in some serious ways,” Bentley says. “It’s a mystery to me too—where it’s going. I just know this is an inflection point…. Something major will come of this moment between Jamie and Beth. This is kind of the final straw. He didn’t much how much Beth was really fed up with him until really recently, and I think that is now flipped a switch in Jamie that he feels similarly.”

“I wait for that next script and within the same kind of anticipation or fans do for the next episode to be aired because, you know, Taylor [Sheridan] surprises us so much,” he continues. “And I’m so interested in everyone. I’m so invested in more than just Jamie. I’m invested in the whole thing now. We all talk about it on set, you know, all the possibilities. We do our own fanfiction.”



For now, many things remain in limbo, including the airing of Yellowstone’s season five. The second installment will not arrive until summer of this year, with at least 6 more episodes of the popular series on the way.