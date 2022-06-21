There’s still a lot of ground to cover in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and no clear overarching connection between all the many movies and shows that have already been released. Remember when it used to be as simple as “spot the Infinity Stones”? Those were the days!

According to Kevin Feige, Phase 4’s equivalent to the stones is out there, if you care to look. In an interview with Total Film, he teases, “I think there have been many clues already, that are at least apparent to me, of where this whole saga is going.”

The clues are apparent to the guy who is planting the clues. That’s a helpful hint. While it’s no surprise to see Feige playing things close to the vest, he does drop one slightly more revealing tidbit: “As we’re nearing the end of Phase 4, I think people will start to see where this next saga is going.”

The MCU’s Phase 4 has been entirely different from the previous three, and not just due to the lack of Infinity Stone-esque Ma cGuffin. For the first time, there’s no Avengers movie on the docket. There’s also the addition of the Disney+ television series to take into account, making this the most jam-packed phase ever.

There are some evident connections and crossovers between the Phase 4 shows and films; it’s just not clear what those connections reveal about the next big “saga.” Some puzzle pieces that feel important: Kang the Conqueror, who appeared in the first season of Loki and is set to appear in Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania. Since Kang has been established as a multiversal villain, he also has likely connections to concepts introduced in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness.

That seems like the most obvious direction for things to be heading. But remember, it took three phases to set up Endgame, so it could be a while before all these pieces fit together. As for the clues hidden in the rest of Phase 4, Feige says, “[We’ll] be a little more direct about that in the coming months, to set a plan, so audiences who want to see the bigger picture can see a tiny, tiny, tiny bit more of the roadmap.”