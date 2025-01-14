Trump isn't president yet, but he's already threatening Comcast over Seth Meyers’ jokes "Comcast should pay a BIG price for this!" the president-elect posted in a Truth Social rant.

As if the world wasn’t already facing enough, Donald Trump is set to bring his McDonald’s and generalized awfulness back to the Oval Office on Monday. He’s become a bit of an overachiever in his time off though, because he’s firing up the ol’ threatening free speech over the internet machine before even taking his oath. Guess Seth Meyers really is that good.

Trump threatened the incisive late night host in a rant posted at 1:24 a.m. on Truth Social last night. Read it in full, if you have the stomach:

How bad is Seth Meyers on NBC, a “network” run by a truly bad group of people – Remember, they also run MSDNC. I got stuck watching Marble Mouth Meyers the other night, the first time in months, and every time I watch this moron I feel an obligation to say how dumb and untalented he is, merely a slot filler for the Scum that runs Comcast. These guys should be paying a lot of money for the right to give these “in kind” contributions to the Radical Left Democrat Party. These are not shows or entertainment, they are simply political hits, 100% of the time, to me and the Republican Party. Comcast should pay a BIG price for this!

Trump has butt heads with MSNBC (what he’s calling MSDNC) and Comcast many times before, apparently needing to be reminded that news programming is protected under the First Amendment after trying to pull the network’s FCC license during his first term (via Deadline). Brendan Carr, his new appointee for FCC chair, has signaled that he’s still willing to go after news stations, challenging 60 Minutes over the way they edited an interview with Kamala Harris and calling out NBC for featuring the Democratic candidate on the final episode of Saturday Night Live before the election. (The network gave Trump’s campaign time the next day, in accordance with equal time rules.)

Threats like this are disturbing, considering how many people and companies actually seem to be cowing to his will this time around. Luckily, we still have figures like Marble Mouth Meyers to speak truth to power, no matter what’s being suggested over on Truth Social.