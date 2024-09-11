Weary nation breathes sigh of relief as Taylor Swift endorses Kamala Harris So ends the news media’s obsession with a pop star’s presidential endorsement

It finally happened. Taylor Swift, the pop star known for friendship bracelets, having different eras, and being the problem, has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president. In a post crafted mere seconds after the debate ended and was in no way pre-written, she told her 283 million followers that she’s a self-proclaimed “childless cat lady” voting for Harris. This is an actual endorsement, not one of those AI ones that Trump used to trick people into thinking America’s main pop girlie was casting for Donald Trump. That fake endorsement didn’t sit well with Ms. Swift and may have influenced her decision. Way to go, Mr. Concepts Of A Plan.

“Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site,” Swift wrote. “It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth.”

That conclusion? “I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election,” she said. “I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.”

Of course, Swift didn’t encourage her followers to vote for Harris. Instead, she leaves the decision up to you, the ever-responsible swing voter. “I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice,” she concluded. “Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make.” There you have it, Swifties. You’ve got some research to do.