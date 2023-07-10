Fourth and final Kevin Spacey accuser offers testimony in U.K. trial

The U.K. sexual assault trial of Kevin Spacey continues as the fourth and final accuser took the stand to offer testimony. As previously laid out in opening arguments, the aspiring actor alleges that he passed out in Spacey’s London apartment and woke up to Spacey performing oral sex on him. On Monday, the man recounted the experience in his own words.

The man was associated with the Old Vic theater, where Spacey was the longtime artistic director. Per Deadline, he testified that he had heard Spacey was interested in young, straight men, but was unaware “at that point he was a predator.” He wrote to Spacey in 2008 seeking mentorship, and the Oscar winner unexpectedly called the other man and invited him for a late-night walk, after which he brought the man up to his flat, where they drank and smoked a joint.

While they sat together, Spacey opened his arms for a hug, which the man found “kind of weird” (“I didn’t know [him] well enough to be hugging them on the sofa,” he said, per Variety). Nevertheless, he sat closer to Spacey who “started to nuzzle his head… He was just rubbing his head into my crotch. I thought ‘this is incredibly weird’. I was very nervous at this point. I was just flicking through TV channels” (via Deadline). The man pushed Spacey away and attempted to distract him with conversation; he expressed anxiety that “you just just don’t want to annoy someone who’s that powerful in the business you’re trying to break in to.”

The man ended up passing out, telling the court he didn’t want to “wildly insinuate,” but “Going to sleep isn’t something I would normally do—it is unusual in my behavior just to conk out,” He woke up several hours later, recalling, “my belt was still together but my button and my zip were down and he’s just performed [a sex act] on me.”

When the man said “no,” Spacey “stopped and asked me to leave straight away. He said I shouldn’t talk to anyone about what had happened.” The man left the flat and went to a bus stop “where I cried for a little while,” he said, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Afterward , he “felt very depressed about it all,” and didn’t make his accusations public because it felt like a “knock to my masculinity.” He was also concerned that the assault “may have been [my] fault in some way” and that he’d perhaps “led himself into the situation.” He came forward with his accusations in the wake of the #MeToo movement as others began sharing their experiences with Spacey.

Spacey has pleaded not guilty to the 12 charges against him. His accusers will reportedly file a civil suit against him once the current criminal trial concludes.