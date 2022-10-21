Actor Anthony Rapp has shared a statement in the wake of losing a $40 million sexual misconduct lawsuit he filed against Kevin Spacey. In the suit, Rapp alleged that Spacey sexually assaulted him in 1986, when Rapp was just 14. After 90 minutes of deliberation, the jury returned with their verdict and found Spacey “not liable” for damages related to his charges.

Addressing the verdict in the Manhattan courtroom where it was handed down, Rapp’s attorney Richard Steigman said, per Deadline: “The jury spoke. Anthony told his truth. We respect the jury’s verdict, but it doesn’t change his truth.”

In Rapp’s own statement, he emphasizes his gratitude for the opportunity to bring his case to trial, and thanks the jurors for taking their time to serve.



“Bringing this lawsuit was always about shining a light, as part of the larger movement to stand up against all forms of sexual violence,” Rapp writes.

Rapp was the first to publicly accuse Spacey of sexual misconduct, but has by no means stood alone. Spacey’s New York trial may be concluding, but the two-time Oscar winner still faces five separate charges in the U.K.: four counts of sexual assault from three different men dating back to 2005, and one count of “causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.”

Spacey is pleading not guilty to all five charges. A formal trial for his U.K. case will begin next summer.

Read Rapp’s statement, shared across his social media, in full below:

I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have my case heard before a jury, and I thank the members of the jury for their service. Bringing this lawsuit was always about shining a light, as part of the larger movement to stand up against all forms of sexual violence.