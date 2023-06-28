Kevin Spacey sexual assault trial begins in London

The sexual assault trial of Kevin Spacey in the United Kingdom began with an opening hearing on Tuesday, during which 14 jurors (12 plus two alternates) were selected for the case which is now expected to last more than four weeks, per NBC News. Spacey faces 12 charges in the case, the maximum sentence for which is life imprisonment, according to CBS News.

Per Variety, while several potential jurors were eliminated, some of those who remained indicated that they knew who Spacey was: “I’m sure the defendant will be gratified to know that many of you know his name or have seen his films but that won’t disqualify you from sitting on this jury,” the presiding judge addressed the jury. Judge Wall discouraged them from consuming media coverage of the trial, telling them, “You are the ones who are here to assess the evidence. You decide what evidence is important.”

Advertisement

The charges against Spacey concern allegations of assault that took place between 2001 and 2013. An American actor, Spacey spent a great deal of time in the U.K., particularly in his capacity as artistic director for London’s Old Vic Theater between 2004 and 2015. In 2017, the theater revealed more than 20 testimonies of Spacey’s inappropriate behavior dating back as far as 1995 when his association with the theater began. Spacey has denied all allegations and pleaded not guilty in court. In a June hearing ahead of the current trial, his lawyer reiterated that he “strenuously denies any and all criminality in this case” and said he returned to the U.K. “to establish his innocence” and “proceed with his life” (via The Independent).

Previously, Spacey was found not liable in a sexual misconduct case brought against him by actor Anthony Rapp; charges in a Massachusetts case were dropped because the accuser declined to testify. Spacey’s career was drastically affected after allegations emerged, many from men like Rapp who were extremely young or even underaged. Spacey recently stated his belief that things would get back on track once the U.K. trial concludes. “I know that there are people right now who are ready to hire me the moment I am cleared of these charges in London,” he told the German outlet ZEITmagazin. “The second that happens, they’re ready to move forward.” The trial is set to commence in earnest beginning on Friday.