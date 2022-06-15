Scott Mescudi, also known by his stage name Kid Cudi, is a guy with a lot of talents. He’s a Grammy-winning rapper, singer, talented actor, and someone who perfectly understands how to dance to MGMT’s “Electric Feel.” On top of all that, he can now add series co-creator to his countless titles, as his adult-animated series Entergalactic is slated to hit Netflix in September.

Co-created by Mescudi and Black-ish’s Kenya Barris, Entergalactic is inspired by Kid Cudi’s upcoming album of the same name and will include music from the album in the series. The premiere date announcement was revealed via a teaser released by Netflix on Youtube days after an overall first-look at the animated series.

Mescudi will star as the voice of Jabari, a young creative “as he attempts to balance love and success,” per Deadline.

The show’s synopsis continues: “Finding the latter brings Jabari a step closer to the former, when moving into his dream apartment introduces him to his new neighbor, photographer it-girl, Meadow (Jessica Williams). An explosion of art, music, and fashion, Entergalactic takes place in the only city that can handle all three: New York.”

In the first look at the series, we get to see the dynamic animation blended with Mescudi’s signature sound as Entergalactic’s first single “Do What I Want” bounces throughout scenes of basement parties, NYC landscapes, and lovey-dovey shots of Jabari and Meadow.

Joining Mescudi and Williams in the musically influenced series is Timothée Chalamet (Dune), Ty Dolla $ign, Laura Harrier (Hollywood), Vanessa Hudgens (tick, tick... BOOM!), Christopher Abbott (On The Count Of Three), 070 Shake, Jaden Smith (The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder), Keith David (The Princess And The Frog), Teyana Taylor (Coming 2 America), Arturo Castro (Broad City), and Macaulay Culkin (Home Alone).

Entergalactic is directed by Fletcher Moules, with Ian Edelman and Maurice Williams writing the series. Mescudi and Barris are executive producers on the show, along with Karina Manashil, Dennis Cummings, Moules and Edelman. The animation studio behind the series is DNEG which recently worked on the animated feature film Ron’s Gone Wrong.

Get ready to go Entergalactic when the series hits Netflix on September 30.