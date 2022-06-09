Just as we suspected: aliens. Or is it? Nothing in a Jordan Peele film is ever as it appears on the surface, so we can’t be too sure–even if there does appear to be a big ol’ UFO stalking the Haywood ranch. In fact, in the final trailer for Nope, we’re explicitly told “It’s not what you think.”

Still, though we may not be convinced that aliens are the true horror behind Peele’s latest, Emerald and OJ Hayward (Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya, respectively) sure are. The sibling duo believe there’s an extraterrestrial explanation for the terrors on the family ranch (including the gruesome death of their father).

Being of enterprising spirit, the pair sets out to get “undeniable proof of aliens on camera” as a money- making scheme: “I’m talking rich and famous for life,” Emerald assures her brother. Along the way, they inadvertently recruit Tech Team employee Angel (Brandon Perea), while Emerald also seems to trade in on her Hollywood connections to bring in director Antlers Holst ​​(Michael Wincott).

It all seems like a grand adventure, and Peele’s comedic roots on definitely on display. But these aliens (if that’s what they are) don’t take kindly to being filmed. “I think we pissed them off,” Emerald admits after the house appears to be doused in blood (!!!). Forget being filmed, whoever’s flying this UFO doesn’t even want to be seen: “I don’t think they take you if you don’t look at it,” OJ theorizes. (Recalling that memeable moment of Keke Palmer flying into the sky in the previous trailer, we sense she has trouble following this rule.)

The film also stars Steven Yeun (who seems to get more than he bargained for when he promises the rodeo crowd an “absolute spectacle”), Barbie Ferreira, Keith David, Donna Mills, and Andrew Patrick Ralston.



Nope premieres in theaters July 22 .