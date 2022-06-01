Date night takes a terrifying turn in the first teaser for The Menu. Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult star as Margot and Tyler, a wealthy couple who have secured a reservation at an exclusive restaurant on a remote island.

As the finely plated dishes start to arrive at the table, Tyler finds himself moved to tears by the meal, while Margot is uneasy about her comparative disinterest. However, relationship issues turn out to be the least of their problems as the evening progresses.

Ralph Fiennes’ Chef Slowik is revealed to not just be the head of the restaurant, but something more like the leader of a culinary cult. When his staff members say “Yes, chef,” they’re also willing to kill for him.

“Over the next few hours, you will consume fat, salt, protein, and, at times, entire ecosystems,” Slowik promises in the teaser . As the tension ramps up, it doesn’t seem unlikely that the guests will also be consumed, alongside some very freaky-looking s’mores.



(How the customers find out about the restaurant when presumably fewer people come back than arrive on the island is anyone’s guess. What does mass murder do to a place’s Yelp rating?)

The Menu reunites a number of names from the Succession team, including director Mark Mylod, producer Adam McKay, and screenwriter Will Tracy, who co-wrote the script with Seth Reiss. In front of the camera, fans will recognize Rob Yang, who played Vaulter CEO Lawrence Yee on the acclaimed HBO drama. The film also co-stars Hong Chau, John Leguizamo, Judith Light, Janet McTeer, and Arturo Castro.

Taylor-Joy is already well-known for her horror roles, with projects like The Witch, Last Night In Soho, Split, and Glass in her filmography. The Menu’s teaser promises that Hoult will also get to flex his comedic chops, as he memorably has in The Favourite and The Great.

The Menu is set to hit theaters on November 18.