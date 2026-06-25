Kiyoshi Kurosawa teases feudal mystery in The Samurai And The Prisoner trailer The latest from Kiyoshi Kurosawa opens in NY and LA at the end of July.

Director Kiyoshi Kurosawa doesn’t take many days off. The prolific Japanese filmmaker released three movies in 2024, but only two have made it to the U.S. His dystopic eBay thriller, Cloud, reached American shores last year, along with his 45-minute film Chime. Meanwhile, we still haven’t walked his new version of Serpent’s Path, Kurosawa’s remake of his 1998 film of the same name. (Though the original got a 4K restoration last year.) Nevertheless, the Cure director is already back with an even more ambitious and epic new film, The Samurai And The Prisoner.