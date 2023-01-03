We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Bob, Peter, Homer, and Stan, look alive: there’s a new patriarchal figure on the block. In 2023, another Animated TV Dad joins the conversation in the form of a middle-aged suburban guy with a secret identity as a koala-masked crime fighter. His name is Koala Man, and his titular series is set to hit Hulu in just under a week’s time.

Koala Man comes from the mind of Aussie creator Michael Cusack, who also voices the titular hero. Known to friends and family as the middle-aged dad Kevin by day, Koala Man busts out his fuzzy alter ego as the lights dim over his suburban town, Dapto. Perched all too precariously in a tree, Koala Man looks out for Daptonians engaging in nefarious behavior like loitering. Koala Man jumps at the chance to stop crime in its tracks— but as a new trailer further indicates, things don’t always go as planned.

Koala Man | Official Trailer | Hulu

According to Koala Man, his life’s mission is to “clean up our streets, help the innocent, and snuff out evil.” Sometimes that’s stopping a crime in the process, sometimes that’s just fixing the office internet so his boss Big Greg (Hugh Jackman) can share a video of a “Peruvian dickfish.” Sometimes, it’s just snipping lawn grass that’s half a centimeter too long— Koala Man’s daily schedule is nothing if not varied.

A healthy assortment of top-notch talent rounds out the voice cast, including Sarah Snook, Demi Lardner, Jermaine Clement, Alexandra Daddario, Rachel House, Angus Sampson, Hugo Weaving, Michelle Brasier, Mark Coles Smith, Liam McIntyre, Claudia O’Doherty, Jordan Shanks, Natalie Tran and Jarrad Wright. Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu writers Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit, and Michael Cowap executive produce .

All eight episodes of Koala Man’s first season premiere on Hulu on January 9.