Hugh Jackman has officially done his national duty and signed on for a role in Koala Man—and no, we’re not talking about the Australia limited-series reboot. Hulu’s adult animated series, which the streamer ordered back in 2021, is finally coming to fruition with Jackman as part of the voice cast.

Written and executive produced by Michael Cusack (who also voices the titular character), Koala Man follows Kevin, a mild-mannered Australian with a not-so-secret alias: Koala Man. Though Koala Man has exactly zero superpowers, he is, nevertheless, a fighter of petty crime, a protector of order, and the keeper of his neighborhood’s trash schedule. Koala Man proudly patrols his suburb, Dapto, always at the ready to save a fellow Daptonian from the forces of evil (or, more often than not, something far less sinister).

Jackman (Australia’s favorite son ) will star in the series as local celebrity Big Greg, Dapto’s Most Popular Guy and a member of the city council. The word “failure” isn’t in Big Greg’s vocabulary. How could it be? He was the host of Australia’s third most famous fishing show, “Fishing With Big Greg?” Greg’s confidence (and his role as Kevin’s manager at work) leave Kevin/Koala Man feeling inadequate, especially given the fact that the citizens of Dapto often give Big Greg the credit for Koala Man’s chivalry-about-town. Not marsupial stolen valor!

Cusack is joined as an executive producer on the series by Rick & Morty co-creator Justin Roiland, Dan Hernandez, and Benji Samit. Hernandez and Samit also serve as showrunners on the series. Dana Tafoya Cameron and Ben Jones are executive producers for Bento Box Entertainment, while Cowap steps into executive produce for Melbourne offshoot studio, Princess Bento.

Koala Man has yet to receive an official release date from Hulu.



[via Variety]

