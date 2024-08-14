Fresh Kraven The Hunter trailer begs the question: Didn’t this come out already? Kraven The Hunter opens on December 13.

More than one year since its first trailer descended onto the internet, teasing young Marvel fans with another jaunt in Sony’s tangled franchise, Kraven The Hunter has yet to show its teeth. Buried under the various delays due to last year’s strikes, the film moved to August 2024. Then, it moved to December 13, 2024, where it now resides. Now, entering theaters in a post-Madame Web superhero landscape to audiences scratching their head wondering if they’ve seen this one already.

Kraven (as portrayed by Aaron Taylor Johnson) will have to work overtime to convince audiences about this latest installment in Sony’s cinematic universe of Spider-Man villains. Johnson stars as Kraven the Hunter, the son of a Russian mobster and big game hunter played by Russell Crowe. After being attacked by lions and left for dead by his father, Kraven’s blood mixes with the lion’s, and Kraven transforms into a super-powered defender of wildlife who bites noses clean off the face. That’s something we like to think we’d remember, but something about this movie just screams “2023 superhero tentpole release.” For what it’s worth, the movie nabbed an R-rating, which worked well for Deadpool & Wolverine. So maybe a couple of “fucks,” “shits,” “buttholes” and a heaping portion of gore can break this bizarre bout with Mandela Effect.

Regardless, we still don’t understand what these characters are supposed to do without Spider-Man, Kraven’s arch-nemesis and biggest trophy. We know what Venom does without Spider-Man—he’s a hard-hitting investigative journalist who makes idle chitchat with his grocer. But Madame Web and Morbius? They spend a lot of time studying spiders and bats in the jungle. What is with Sony and jungle-based superheroes?

Kraven appears to be leaning into more well-known Spider-Man characters. Alessandro Nivola plays the Rhino, in a role made famous by Paul Giamatti, and as one could guess, Kraven’s half-brother, The Chameleon (played by Fred Hechinger), will appear. It sounds like there’s going to be a whole lot of shape-shifting in Kraven, which is the exact kind of complicated nonsense we get when Spider-Man isn’t around.

Kraven The Hunter opens on December 13.