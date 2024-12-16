Kraven The Hunter hunting down worst Sony/Marvel box office ever Interstellar stays in the running in a less-than-stellar box office.

There weren’t any early Christmas presents for this week’s new releases. With a mere $11 million, Aaron Taylor Johnson’s Spiderverse film Kraven The Hunter is shaping up to claim the worst opening for a Sony/Marvel release of all time, per Deadline. To jog your memory, that includes Morbius (which made $39 million) and Madame Web ($15.3 million over a three-day long weekend). Those are not names you want to fall behind. If it’s any consolation for the Spider-Man antagonist, we liked him marginally better at The A.V. Club than everyone else did, apparently. We gave the film a B-, while it earned a C cinemascore and a 15% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Things aren’t looking great for Middle Earth-prequel Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim either. The animated saga only earned $4.6 million against its $30 million budget. And yes, people presumably did know that the film included Brian Cox facing off against an orc. If that can’t put butts in seats, this writer doesn’t know what will.

Elsewhere on the list, the Interstellar IMAX re-release is still holding on strong with a new $3.3 million to add to its pot. That’s a lot more planets to be terraformed. Funnily enough, it’s biggest competitor might be Interstella 5555: The 5tory of the 5ecret 5tar 5ystem, an animated sci-fi- film that serves as a companion to Daft Punk’s second album, Discovery. This year, the band used AI to update and remaster the film before re-releasing it nationwide.

At the top of the heap, of course, we still have Moana 2 and Wicked holding strong. Check out the full list, courtesy of Box Office Mojo, below: