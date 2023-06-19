KRAVEN THE HUNTER – Official Red Band Trailer (HD)

There’s no Spider-Man in this first trailer for Kraven, but Sony did sneak in a subtle nod to the ol’ Web-Head—see if you can spot it (it’s the part where there’s a bunch of spiders for some reason). This trailer establishes that young Kraven gets animal powers from lion blood somehow, a change from the comics (where he uses a strength-enhancing potion rather than just having animal powers like Animal Man or Vixen from Marvel’s Distinguished Competition), but he’s not the only one. Maybe that’s just a thing in this universe?

Watch
Barry star D'arcy Carden breaks down the show's complex relationships
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Gugu Mbatha-Raw spills on season 2 of Surface and Loki
December 26, 2022
What's on this week
October 17, 2022

Also, while we’re asking questions, the trailer seems to be setting up that Kraven murders bad guys, but the tagline is “villains aren’t born, they’re made,” so is he a villain or an antihero who kills villains? We’ll hopefully find out when Kraven comes out in theaters in October (the trailer doesn’t get any more specific than that).

Advertisement

Kraven also stars Russell Crowe as Kraven’s dad, Fred Hechinger as Kraven’s brother (a.k.a. the Chameleon, another Spidey villain), Ariana DeBose as Calypso, and Alessandro Nivola as the Rhino. Christopher Abbot will also be there as some villain, but his role hasn’t been confirmed.