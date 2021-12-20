Sex And The City actor Kristin Davis, known for her role as Charlotte York on the HBO television series, is fulfilling the time-honored tradition of reflecting on previous roles she auditioned for, and on how everything could have been different if she landed this role instead of that one.

As it turns out, Davis was “one of like 8,000 young ladies who read for Monica” on another popular New York-based ensemble series—Friends. Davis was also yoga buddies with Courteney Cox, who would end up landing the part.

“Courteney and I were in the same yoga class at the time, and we used to hang out,” Davis says on The Late Late Show with James Corden. “The rest of us were, like, unemployed actor-waitresses types and we would hang out after class.”

After successfully landing the role and then subsequently filming the pilot for Friends, Cox invited Davis out to go buy something nice and shiny in preparation of all the money she was about to make.

“One day, Courteney was like, ‘Hey guys, do you want to come car shopping with me?’” Davis says.

Cox wasn’t just buying any car—she was a brand new Porsche.

“We were like, ‘Wow! Is she for real?’” Davis says.



Friends begun airing in 1994, but it would not be too long until Davis had her own money to buy a Porsche after Sex And The City debuted in 1998. After playing Charlotte York for eight seasons in the original series, she’s now reprised the role for the reboot And Just Like That, which seeks to modernize the show by following Charlotte, Miranda, and Carrie as they navigate their 50s.

So now, we can imagine what Friends would be like if Davis had snagged the role, and how the character of Charlotte would never have been the same. New episodes of And Just Like That... air weekly on Thursday on HBO Max.