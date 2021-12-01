It’s been 23 years since the show premiered, but the discussion around Sex And The City has never really died down—especially as new generations of viewers consume a show that once offered some of the most candid depictions of sex on TV to go with its celebration of female friendships. The pendulum has swung between plaudits and criticism, but even with all the sexually frank series and women-led comedies that have premiered since Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis first strutted around New York City together, there’s still a lot to enjoy about Sex And The City.

SATC’s portrayal of sexual encounters and conundrums, which could often be retrograde, still yielded many memorable moments. With a revival, And Just Like That…, premiering on HBO Max on December 9, the quartet-turned-trio will have a chance to make amends for the past and greater strides. But for our latest Inventory, The A.V. Club revisited the original series and found 10 episodes about sex that still hold up more than 20 years later.

