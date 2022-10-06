Now that Interview With The Vampire has finally arrived on TV—sucking up a series of passionately positive reviews in the process—AMC’s Anne Rice TV universe is already preparing to expand. (And we’re not just talking about that early renewal for the parent show.) Case in point: The new trailer for Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches that rolled out at New York Comic-Con today.

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches | Official Trailer | AMC+

Described as “ the second series in the Anne Rice Immortal Universe,” the AMC+ streaming series stars Alexandra Daddario as Dr. Rowan Fielding, a neurosurgeon who suddenly discovers that she’s also heir to a powerful family of witches. Harry Hamlin shows up in the trailer as one of her spooky relatives, while Tongayi Chirisa plays Ciprien, a supernatural investigator trying to warn Rowan that her family’s powers are accompanied by a sexy, deadly curse, in the form of the sexy . deadly demon Lasher—Rice’s other favorite supernatural bad boy—who appears in flashes here and there in the trailer in the form of Jack Huston.

Interestingly, the trailer resists any urge to try to tie Mayfair Witches into Interview, despite the whole “Immortal Universe” branding; Rice eventually began jamming her two best-selling franchises together circa 2000 or so, but so far this is looking standalone . For now, it just looks to be a spooky haunted house story of sorts, with Daddario slowly coming in to her own as a witch while fending off—or not—Lasher’s advances. Today’s trailer was shown off at the Con panel by Daddario, plus Huston, Chirisa, Hamlin, and series showrunners Esta Spalding and Michelle Ashford.

In addition to the trailer, the series also got itself a brand new premiere date: Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches is set to debut on AMC+ on January 5, 2023; the show is currently set to run for 8 episodes on the streamer.