Lenny Kravitz to sing at Oscars, presumably in reinforced pants

One musical icon— and one pair of pants— are set to take on an essential role at the Oscars this year. Four-time Grammy winner Lenny Kravitz will perform the “In Memoriam” segment at the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday.

Per Variety, an extended gallery highlighting more than 200 filmmakers, artists and industry executives will be available following the broadcast on A.frame, the Academy’s digital magazine. Each year the Oscars’ “In Memoriam” segment pays tribute to monumental figures the industry has lost this year. (Read: an incredibly inopportune time for Kravitz to repeat the history that was wrought on August 3, 2015.)



Although Kravitz himself has never taken home an Oscar statuette, he’s no stranger to the big screen. Between the releases of his 11 studio albums, he’s also had roles in The Hunger Games, Lee Daniels’ The Butler, and Precious: Based on the Novel ‘Push’ by Sapphire. Somehow, he even found time to parent a movie star with her own Oscars legacy.

Kravitz joins three previously-announced performers, all nominees for Best Original Song. Sofia Carson and Diane Warren, are set to sing “ Applause,” their nominated track from Tell It Like A Woman; David Byrne, Stephanie Hsu and Son Lux will take the stage to perform Everything Everywhere All At Once’s “ This Is A Life” ; and RRR’s “ Naatu Naatu” will be performed by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, marking the two singers’ Oscars debut. So far, the only Original Song nominee without a confirmed performance is Lady Gaga and Bloodpop’s “Hold My Hand,” from Top Gun: Maverick (although little monsters needn’t lose hope: the Academy has confirmed more performers will be announced over the coming days.)

The 2023 Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air live from Los Angeles’ Dolby Theater on Sunday, March 12, at 5 P.M. PT/8 P.M. ET. For a full list of nominations, see here.

