Leo Woodall is the Prime Target of this Apple TV Plus first look Woodall co-stars with Quintessa Swindell in the series, which premieres January 22.

If Leo Woodall’s performances in The White Lotus and One Day left you wanting more, you’re in luck. Not only will he appear in the upcoming Bridget Jones movie, he’s also the star of the new Apple TV+ series Prime Target. On Thursday, the streamer announced the Prime Target premiere date, January 22, 2025, accompanied by a first look at the show produced by New Regency with Ridley Scott’s Scott Free Productions.

According to a synopsis from Apple TV+, “Prime Target features a brilliant young math postgraduate, Edward Brooks (played by Woodall), on the verge of a major breakthrough.” (Get it? Prime is also a math joke!) “If he succeeds in finding a pattern in prime numbers, he will hold the key to every computer in the world. Soon he begins to realize an unseen enemy is trying to destroy his idea before it’s even born, which throws him into the orbit of Taylah Sanders, a female NSA agent (played by Quintessa Swindell) who’s been tasked with watching and reporting on mathematicians’ behavior. Together they start to unravel the troubling conspiracy Edward is at the heart of.”

Ah, the old “hot nerdy genius gets wrapped up in a mystery that forces him to become the James Bond type he was destined to be.” Woodall co-stars with Quintessa Swindell (Black Adam) as well as Stephen Rea (The Crying Game), David Morrissey (Sherwood), Martha Plimpton (The Regime), Sidse Babbett Knudsen (Borgen), Jason Flemyng (The Curious Case of Benjamin Button), Harry Lloyd (Game of Thrones), Ali Suliman (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan), Fra Fee (Rebel Moon) and Joseph Mydell (The Eternal Daughter). The series is created and executive produced by Sherlock and Doctor Who alum Steve Thompson. Writer/director Brady Hood (Great Expectations) will also serve as an EP in addition to directing all eight episodes. The first two drop on January 22 and continue with one episode weekly through March 5. You can check out the other first look pics below.