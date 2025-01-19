What's on TV this week—Prime Target and Star Trek: Section 31 Plus, The Wild Robot hits Peacock, and Timothée Chalamet pulls double duty on SNL.

Welcome to What’s On, our weekly roundup of notable shows. Here is what’s happening on TV from Sunday, January 19 to Saturday, January 25. All times are Eastern.

The biggies

Prime Target (Apple TV+, Wednesday, 12:01 a.m.)

In this limited series, a math whiz (played by Leo Woodall) gains access to all of the computers in the world. When an NSA agent (portrayed by Quintessa Swindell) catches wind of this, she helps him unravel a deadly conspiracy. The cast also includes David Morrisey, Martha Plimpton, Harry Lloyd, and Stephen Rea. The A.V. Club‘s review publishes on Tuesday.

Star Trek: Section 31 (Paramount+, Friday, 3:01 a.m.)

The 14th film of the Star Trek franchise, Section 31 stars Michelle Yeoh, who reprises her role as Philippa Georgiou from Star Trek: Discovery. In the movie, Philippa joins a secret division to protect the United Federation of Planets, which putts her directly in the path of her past sins. Omari Hardwick, Kacey Rohl, and Sam Richardson round out the ensemble.

Also airing

The Joe Schmo Show (TBS, Tuesday, 9 p.m.)

Likely thanks to the success of Jury Duty, TBS has revived The Joe Schmo Show, the early-2000s series that duped an unsuspecting dude into thinking he was on a reality show. Hosted by Cat Deeley, this new version centers on an electrician from Baltimore, Ben, who thinks he’s competing for a cash prize on a game show.

The Family Business: New Orleans (BET+, Thursday, 3:01 a.m.)

This spin-off of BET’s Family Business, which stars Yvette Nicole Brown, Orlando Jones, Brandon T. Jackson, and Lela Rochon, finds the Duncans running an infamous NOLA club.

The Gone (Acorn TV, Monday, 3:01 a.m.)

The six-part mystery The Gone follows Irish detective Theo Richter (Richard Flood), who heads overseas when a couple from his homeland goes missing in New Zealand.

The Wild Robot (Peacock, Friday, 3:01 a.m.)

In last year’s wonderful animated film The Wild Robot, the titular Roz gets shipwrecked on an island and eventually befriends the animals living there. The voice cast boasts Lupita Nyong’o, Pedro Pascal, Kit Connor, Catherine O’Hara, Bill Nighy, Matt Berry, Stephanie Hsu, and Mark Hamill. Check out The A.V. Club‘s review.

Can’t miss recaps

The Pitt (Max, Thursday, 9 p.m.)

Severance (Apple TV+, Friday, 12:01 a.m.)

Saturday Night Live (NBC, Saturday, 11:30 p.m.)

Arriving now

9-1-1: Lone Star, Rescue Hi-Surf (FOX, Monday, 8-10 p.m., midseason premieres)

Harlem (Prime Video, Thursday, 3:01 a.m., season three premiere)

The Night Agent (Netflix, Thursday, 3:01 a.m., season three)

Ending soon

The Sex Lives Of College Girls (Max, Thursday, 3:01 a.m., season three finale)