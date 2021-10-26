Picture, if you will, a 79-year-old Harrison Ford in Italy, enjoying his day off at the beach while filming the upcoming fifth Indiana Jones entry co-starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge. His shoulder has largely mended from a recent on-set accident, and he is wearing swim trunks.

Advertisement

It’s a beautiful ottobre afternoon, but a tad hot for the season. Ford reclines even further back in his sun chair next to a napping Calista, reaching into his pocket to dig out his credit card to pay for a nice Negroni, or Bellini, or whatever other stereotypical Italian cocktail you might envision. We all know how notorious swim trunk pockets can be. There is nothing there.

Perhaps he didn’t say a word. Maybe a mild, or even somewhat harsh, expletive. This is not just anyone’s missing card. This is Harrison damn Ford’s line of credit we are talking about here. What will James Mangold say? Will Mads Mikkelsen—that damn debonair Dane—make fun of him? Antonio Banderas will certainly think less of Ford, because of course Antonio Banderas is always responsible with his finances.

A “Mi scusi,” from a distance. A pair of Italian police officers are approaching Harrison. In one of their hands—the glint of the Italian afternoon sun upon laminated plastic.

In admirable English, the officers explain to Harrison Ford that a German tourist had happened upon his credit card upon the beach earlier that day, and instead of being an absolute jabroni about it, simply turned the card in to local authorities. One of the polizia then points behind them to a man swim trunks similar to Ford’s. The German.

G/O Media may get a commission epic daily deals Save Big in the Best Amazon Deals of the Day Prime time savings

Uncover the latest and greatest bargains from across categories, curated by the Kinja Deals staff. Click here to start shopping

Picture Harrison Ford on the Italian beach, face-to-face with a German tourist of, until this afternoon, no real consequence. Just how gruff was Ford in that moment? Was it a simple nod? Perhaps a mere “Thanks.”



Was he feeling charitable with a fully formed “Thank you?” Or did he, in that moment of humility, convey words of gratitude—a veritable litany of appreciation?

We may never know the answer, but we do know this: The ocean waves continue to lap the Italian beach, the sun sets on another day of filming Indiana Jones 5, and Harrison Ford has been reunited with his credit card.

Advertisement

[via Consequence of Sound]



Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com