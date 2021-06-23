Harrison Ford Photo : Vittorio Zunino Celotto ( Getty Images )

Harrison Ford, 78, understandably injured his shoulder while rehearsing an action scene on the set of the upcoming Indiana Jones installment, Deadline reports. Although Ford’s appearance is central to filming a movie called *adjusts glasses* Indiana Jones 5, director James Mangold will shoot around his recovery for the time being. Meanwhile, Ford, who, unlike his character, can’t just put his hat over his face and take a nap to recover, will be out of commission for the next few weeks.

Disney released a statement on the situation:

“In the course of rehearsing for a fight scene, Harrison Ford sustained an injury involving his shoulder. Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks.

It just goes to show that all the de-aging technology in the world isn’t going to stop the human body from being a complete and total failure. So while we wish Ford a speedy recovery, we can all go ahead and blame the human anatomy for endangering one of the most beloved stars on Earth. So please join us in a hardy “F U” to the human body and a double “F U” to the complex joints, like shoulders and knees (and don’t get me started on the back, one of the biggest bastards on Earth).

The fifth installment in the Indiana Jones series began production last month in England. It is the first in the series not directed by Steven Spielberg and the first since 2008's Indiana Jones And The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull. Instead, Logan and Ford V. Ferrari director James Mangold has taken the honor of injuring an elderly man in pursuit of another bite of the apple. He follows in the footsteps of J.J. Abrams, who oversaw Ford breaking his leg on the Millennium Falcon set while shooting Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Indiana Jones 5 is still set to roll like a big ol’ boulder into theaters on July 29, 2022. It stars Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson and Thomas Kretschmann. Get well soon, Mr. Ford! We look forward to finally seeing you and Mads in an Indiana Jones movie together.

