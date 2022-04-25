Before directing two of the best superhero movies ever made, Sam Raimi directed one of the best superhero movies ever made. Darkman, Raimi’s first foray into major studio moviemaking, was a cult classic out of the box. His operatic film about maintaining your dignity amidst personal and financial ruin is a gonzo version of Tim Burton’s Batman. But despite two direct-to-video sequels, the series has been all but forgotten in our modern multiverse-centric media landscape.

Speaking of multiverses, now that Raimi is back in superhero mode, with the imminent release of Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, people want to know what’s up with his other genre classics. After all, Raimi already said Spider-Man 4 was possible, but what of Darkman?

One person who is interested is Liam Neeson, who played Dr. Peyton Westlake in the first Darkman. When asked about returning for a legacy sequel by ComicBook.com, Neeson said with a smile, “I would be very interested in reading the script. Very.”

Neeson, who is starring in Martin Campbell’s latest, the unforgettably-titled Memory, admits that he’s not a “huge fan of the superhero films” despite the genre being “Hollywood with bells and whistles,” which he admires “technically.” Still, as long as it’s not “horror,” he says, he’d be pretty much down for anything if the script is good.

Neeson is willing to talk about the handful of nerd properties he appeared in. He confirmed that he’d be interested in reprising Qui-Gon Jinn for a film in the same interview. But, of course, “interested” and doing are two different things. Many people would be “interested” in reading a new Darkman script, but very few would be interested in playing Darkman.

And this all belies the fact that [spoiler alert] by the end of Darkman, Neeson traded his face for Bruce Campbell’s chin. “Bruce Campbell is Darkman” has a pretty good ring to it. We’d be interested in reading that. Very.