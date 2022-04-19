Liam Neeson is one of the few one-and-done actors in Star Wars history. M uch of that has to do with the fact that his character, Qui-Gon Jinn, is very dead—not that that’s ever stopped anyone before. Still, he hasn’t appeared on camera in a Star Wars movie since he was mauled by Maul in Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace.

Well, it appears as though it’s only a matter of time before Neeson laces up his Jedi boots once again. Speaking to ComicBook.com (via Variety), the actor said he’d be interested in returning to a galaxy far, far away. Just not for streaming, obviously. That would be gauche.

“Oh, I think so, yeah, yeah, yeah, I think so, if it was a film,” Neeson said about reprising the role of Qui-Gon Jinn in future Star Wars movies. “Yeah, I’m a bit of a snob when it comes to TV, I must admit. I just like the big screen, you know? Qui-Gon, I can’t believe it’s 24 years since we made The Phantom Menace, I just cannot believe where the time has gone. It was a terrific experience, shooting that film in London.”

Unfortunately for the Qui-hards out there, Star Wars is primarily a television franchise these days. Neeson even said as much in an interview with Collider last year, asking, “I’m sort of wondering, is Star Wars starting to fade away from the cinema landscape? Do we think?” He’s not wrong. Thanks to the success of The Mandalorian, all of our space adventures happen on the small screen these days.



Of course, not all Jedis are as discerning as Neeson. His old padawan, Ewan McGregor, is already jumping aboard the transport Disney+ for a streaming series all his own, the creatively titled Obi-Wan Kenobi. One would assume, if there were ever a time for Qui-Gon to emerge as a Force ghost, it would be there, especially considering Yoda fucking teased it in Revenge Of The Sith. And we don’t want to make a liar out of Yoda, do we? Sound off in the comments below as to whether or not we want to make a liar out of Yoda.



