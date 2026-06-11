Larry David is doomed to repeat history in Life, Larry, And The Pursuit Of Unhappiness trailer Airline food, desert politics, and annoying wives are age-old problems in the hands of Larry David.

Now that Larry David has ceased curbing his enthusiasm for the poor Los Angelenos who have to endure him, the Seinfeld co-creator is taking his schtick to heretofore undisturbed communities throughout history. Life, Larry, And The Pursuit Of Unhappiness brings Larry’s eternally irritated observational comedy to American history for a seven-episode limited series. Following a V-Day-focused example sketch and a promo featuring Larry and President Barack Obama, who produces the series, the first official trailer shows how far back the comedian is willing to go. Such targets include desert-sharing advocate Benjamin Franklin (Chris Parnell), Lewis and Clark (Jerry Seinfeld), and the Wright brothers (Jon Hamm and Sean Hayes), who are ground zero for subpar air travel experiences. It all amounts to Schoolhouse Rock!, Larry David-style.