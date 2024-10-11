Lilo & Stitch and Freakier Friday both get their release dates Both films are coming in 2025

While there’s nothing we can do to stop the growing pile of Disney remakes (as much as we might like to), fans who’ve made their peace with the Mouse House’s new direction do have something to get excited about today. Disney just announced the release dates for two of their more anticipated revisits: Freaky Friday sequel, Freakier Friday, and the live-action version of Lilo & Stitch. According to Deadline, Lilo & Stitch will open May 23, 2025, while Freakier Friday is currently looking at an August 8, 2025 premiere.

The live-action Lilo & Stitch will star Maia Kealoha as Lilo, along with Zach Galifianakis, Billy Magnussen, and a shockingly cute, not too Sonic-esque Stitch. It was directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, who previously helmed A24’s Marcel the Shell with Shoes On.

Freakier Friday of course stars original mother-daughter body swap duo Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, revisiting their characters from the original film for the first time in over two decades. “A sequel to the beloved 2003 film with a multigenerational twist, the film picks up years after Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan) endured an identity crisis,” an official synopsis from Disney reads. “Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice.”

Mark Harmon will also be reprising his role as Tess’ husband, along with Chad Michael Murray as Anna’s boyfriend, Jake, Christina Vidal Mitchell and Haley Hudson as the two other members of Anna’s band, Pink Slip, Lucille Soong and Rosalind Chao as the owners of the fateful Chinese restaurant, and Stephen Tobolowsky as the high school’s strict teacher. (Maybe he’ll terrorize Anna’s own kids this time.) New Freaky additions include Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan. The film will be directed by Nisha Ganatra, whose previous credits include episodes of Welcome To Chippendales, And Just Like That…, Brooklyn 99, and more.