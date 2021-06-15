Metroid Dread Screenshot : YouTube

There are few better ways to expose yourself as a complete and utter fool than by trying to predict what Nintendo will do in any given situation, since it really seems like the kind of company that digs through Twitter and Reddit to find what people want just so it can do the opposite thing and trick them into wanting that instead (how else would you explain the 3DS?), so we’re simultaneously surprised and not surprised at all that Nintendo’s 2021 E3 presentation has come and gone without any mention of a new, more powerful version of the Switch console. We described the new Switch as a “very poorly kept secret” back in May when we guessed that it would be announced soon, because we are fools, but no. If it is a poorly kept secret, Nintendo’s still going to hold onto it for now.

Advertisement

That being said, Nintendo did have some cool and exciting things to share today, including new footage of the sequel to The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild and the announcement of a remake of Advance Wars, but the most exciting new thing just might have been the reveal of Metroid Dread—a game that Nintendo is describing as “the first new entry of the 2D Metroid saga in more than 19 years.” Metroid Fusion on the Game Boy Advance came out in November of 2002, and since then there’s just been remakes of the first two Metroid games (not counting the first-person Metroid Prime series and the excommunicated Metroid: Other M hybrid game). Speaking of the first-person Metroid Prime series, Nintendo announced a new one of those in 2019, but it’s been nowhere to be seen since then.

But hey, new 2D Metroid! Available on October 8 of this year! It looks cool, because 2D Metroid always looks cool, even if the new Resident Evil Nemesis-style enemies don’t seem especially exciting. Really, most of the excitement comes from the fact that nobody could’ve predicted Nintendo would do something like this again, which brings us back to that whole “only a fool would try to predict what Nintendo will do” thing. You can see the Metroid Dread trailer up above, and below this you can see Nintendo’s full presentation.