

London is getting a humongous, 21,500-person capacity orb-shaped stadium boasting a “multisensory experience” for its future attendees—presumably most of whom will be there for U2, Coldplay, John Williams soundtrack concerts, and very little else.

Designed by the Madison Square Garden Entertainment Group, the MSG Sphere looks as disturbing as its name is contradictory (Madison SQUARE Garden Sphere? What in the hell?), and when completed will apparently be able to broadcast video across its entire exterior surface, so local passersby will have no choice but to learn who an “Imagine Dragon” actually is.

This isn’t the first uncanny, monolithic Sphere, either—another one is currently being built over in Las Vegas, which at least makes somewhat more sense, aesthetically and economically. The MSG Sphere’s sizzle reel mashes up a lot of people gazing lovingly up at their big, shiny balls with various awe-inspiring weather events to denote how intense said big, shiny ball will be. Check it out below.

Please note the no less than two (2) moments during the one-minute sales pitch in which a concertgoer/event attendee is depicted rocketing back into their seats while gripping their armrests, as if to imply “the MSG Sphere experience verges on traumatic levels of entertainment.”

It’s unclear exactly when the newest MSG Sphere will descend upon London’s populace, although it’s safe to say it won’t be for at least a few more years’ time—the Sphere in Vegas was first announced back in 2018, and has since been delayed for both pandemic-related and supply chain issues. Speaking of which: While we hope that 2026 or so will be safe enough to stand amidst 21,499 other loyal BTS fans... the past couple months haven’t exactly given us all that much hope.

